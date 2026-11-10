Iran women’s futsal team suffer defeat against China

TEHRAN - Iran’s women’s national futsal team suffered a 2-1 defeat to China in their final match at the Futsal International Tournament in Yinchuan on Tuesday.

Fatemeh Rahmati scored Iran’s only goal of the match.

Shahrzad Mozafar’s side had made a strong start to the tournament, opening their campaign with a 6-0 victory over Hong Kong before defeating China 3-1 in their second match.

Iran then recorded another emphatic win over Hong Kong, cruising to a 9-1 victory in their third outing. However, they were unable to complete the tournament on a winning note, going down 2-1 to China in the final match.

Iran finished the tournament with three wins and one defeat.

The team took part in the competition to gain valuable international experience, assess the players’ technical level and continue preparations for upcoming tournaments.