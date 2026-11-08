Women’s futsal thrash Hong Kong in China tournament

TEHRAN - Iran’s women’s national futsal team secured an emphatic 9-1 victory over Hong Kong in their third match at the Futsal International Tournament Yinchuan on Sunday.

The Iranian side delivered an impressive attacking performance, scoring nine goals against their opponents.

Zahra Kiani was named Player of the Match following her outstanding display.

Maral Torkaman, Zahra Kiani and Arezou Karimi each scored twice, while Mahtab Banaei and Maryam Seyed also found the net. Iran’s ninth goal came following a shot by Torkaman that deflected off a Hong Kong player and into the net.

Iran will face tournament hosts China in their next match on Tuesday.