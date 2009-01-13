LONDON (AFP) -– A Ukrainian bride whose family and friends cannot make it to her wedding in Britain advertised on Monday for ""decent"" guests to attend the ceremony in their place. She even needs a bridesmaid.

She has posted an advert online saying that only her parents can be at her wedding in London and she needs 30 people to fill her side of the church.""I'm having a large mixed wedding of about 150 people. My partner has loads of family around to invite to the wedding,"" said the ad on gumtree.com.""Unfortunately for me, my family are all in Ukraine so they all can't make it, only my mum and dad will be there. I need 30 decent people to represent me for the church wedding and you will get free reception tickets.""This includes free meals and dance -- it could be just a time for you to relax and have fun.""The woman asks for would-be guests to send a picture of themselves and ""tell me a bit about you"", adding: ""PS. I also need volunteers to be bridesmaid, groomsmen and ushers.""