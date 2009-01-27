Iraqi politician: MKO should leave Iraq

BAGHDAD (IRNA) -- An Iraqi politician said the recent decision of the European Union to remove the terrorist Mojahedeen Khalq Organization from the list of terrorist groups benefits only European countries and as such did not concern Iraq.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Spokesman for Iraqi National Congress Mohammad Hassan al-Mousawi said both the Iraqi nation and government strictly considered the grouplet as terrorists and opposed their presence on their soil.He pointed out that the Iraqi Constitution has banned engagement of any group in terrorist activities against one of nation’s neighbors. He stressed that Iraq was strongly in favor of expelling the group from its soil.Pointing out that his party, led by Ahmad Chalabi, was working on a plan to set up a strong regional union to include Iran, Iraq, Turkey and Syria, he said the presence of such terrorist groups as the MKO and the PKK in Iraq prevented materialization of the plan.