-02 [pol] [ed]

Bushehr nuclear plant to start operations on time: official

@T=TEHRAN (FNA)- Deputy Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Saeedi Wednesday announced that construction of the country’s nuclear power plant in the southern port city of Bushehr will be finished in full accordance with the stated timetable.Asked about the date for the launch of operation by the Bushehr nuclear plant, Saeedi told FNA, “Technical works in Bushehr is really making very good progress and the plant will start according to the timetable agreed by the managers of the two (Iranian and Russian) companies.”“It is a clear timetable which has been regulated from technical viewpoints,” he reiterated.The Iranian official further pointed out that the cooling systems needed in the Bushehr power plant are manufactured in Iran.Earlier on Saturday, Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Seyed Mahmoud Reza Sajjadi said that Russia is doing its best to complete and launch Iran’s first nuclear power plant in Bushehr by the end of 2009.He reminded that during the visit by head of Russia’s state nuclear corporation (Rosatom) Sergei Kiriyenko to Iran, the two sides had specified the end of 2009, and not the end of this summer, as the date for finishing the project.Bushehr power plant started its pre-commissioning stage in the presence of Iranian and Russian nuclear experts in February and Kiriyenko, after touring Iran’s first nuclear power plant then, said that it is time to put the plant into operation.