World artists create “Canvas of Unity” at Iranian festival

TEHRAN -- A group of Iranian and foreign competitors taking part in the 16th International Visual Arts Festival for Youth began painting the Canvas of Unity Monday in the northern city of Gorgan in Golestan Province.

Almost 200 Iranian artists from across the country along with the foreign artists from China, Senegal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Nigeria, Kenya and Armenia worked on the project which ended on Tuesday.They painted a 30-meter long canvas for use as a curtain to help recreate peace and friendship in the world.The festival opened on July 11 and ran until July 14. Some 220 Iranian and 40 foreign artists from 20 countries including China, Pakistan, Armenia, Kuwait, Senegal, Afghanistan, and Germany participated in the two major sections of the exhibition and in workshops.The festival featured sections for drawing, painting, calligraphy, miniature, sculpture and cartoons on several themes including the Holy Quran, the characteristics of Prophet Muhammad (S), friendship and peace and hopefulness.