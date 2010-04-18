Defiant Ancelotti: Title still in Chelsea's hands

Carlo Ancelotti took solace in the fact that Chelsea remain in pole position in the title race despite a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham, and urged his players not to be ""afraid"" as a tense finale approaches.

A penalty from Jermain Defoe and Gareth Bale's goal helped Tottenham to a 2-1 win over Chelsea, denting the Blues' title ambitions after Manchester United had beaten Manchester City earlier on Saturday.Frank Lampard pulled one back late on for Chelsea, but it was a sorry afternoon for Ancelotti's side, who had John Terry sent off in the second half and saw their lead at the top of the table cut to one point.Ancelotti was defiant after the defeat and told ESPN: ""The title is still in our hands, we don't have to be afraid, we just have to look to the next game against Stoke.""I don't think the players were nervous, we knew how important this game was. We didn't do so good but Tottenham played very well, at the same level as they did against Arsenal. We were a little bit down, but this is football.''The Italian refused to criticize referee Phil Dowd for sending off Terry, adding: ""I don't like to talk about the decisions of the referee, we are disappointed because he (Terry) is not able to play the next game.''Michael Dawson hailed the ""grit and determination'' shown by Tottenham after back-to-back victories over Arsenal and Chelsea put them in pole position for a Champions League spot.Last Sunday Harry Redknapp's men suffered a demoralising defeat to Pompey in the FA Cup semi-final but they bounced back in style to record successive wins over top four opposition in the space of four days.Dawson told ESPN: ""The lads picked themselves up and put in two fantastic performances. The grit, determination and work-rate from the boys was great and the quality came through in the end.''Paul Scholes' winner for United against Manchester City gave Spurs hope of moving into fourth place and they took their chance with style. Dawson added: ""The lads were having their lunch in the players' lounge and when Paul Scholes scored there was a little cheer.""We have got some more important games to come so it's an exciting time and it'll go right down to the wire.''Redknapp was full of praise for his side, adding: ""They've been fantastic. After the disappointment of last Sunday to come back with these two wins is top class. We were even better today than we were against Arsenal, in the first 30 minutes we completely dominated.''(Source: Soccernet)