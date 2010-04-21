Iranian, Armenian scholars discuss theatrical exchanges

TEHRAN -- Prominent members from the Iranian Center for Armenian Writers and the Iranian Playwrights Society discussed the two countries’ dramatic literature at the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) on Tuesday.

Iranian stage artists including Behzad Farahani, Alireza Naderi, Kurosh Narimani, Mohammad Yaqubi and Babak Vali attended the event.At the beginning of the ceremony, Iranian stage artist Behzad Farahani spoke briefly on the brilliant history of Armenian theater in Iran and highlighted boosting of cooperation in publishing Iranian and Armenian books in bilingual forms.He went on to say that the Armenian theater has had a great influence on Iranian theatrical development.The Center for Armenian Writers Director Leon Ananian said that he made a proposal to publish a joint book on Persian literature in Armenian and Persian to Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.“I proposed to sign agreements between the two centers to make it possible to introduce the dramatic arts of the two countries to each other,” stage director Mohammad Yaqubi mentioned during the session.Stage director Faares Baqeri proposed the publication of books on Armenian dramatic history to introduce Armenian stage artists and literati.At the end of the event, Ananian pointed out that several Armenian works have been translated into English and Romanian, and expressed his hope that Persian versions of some of them will be available in Iran in the near future.