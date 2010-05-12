Leaders from Latin America, Africa, and Asia will be in Tehran for the G15 summit on May 17, which shows that the claims that Iran is isolated are untrue.

The Group of 15, a group of 18 developing countries from Asia, Africa, and Latin America, was set up to foster cooperation and provide input for other international groups.It is comprised of Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iran, Jamaica, Kenya, Nigeria, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe.The G15 meeting comes at a time when U.S. and British officials are incessantly chanting the “international community is against Iran’s nuclear program” chorus and are scrambling to gain the support of UN Security Council, members including Russia and China, for a new round of sanctions against Iran.But the participation of Brazil, a great economic power in Latin America, which the U.S. used to call its backyard, has surely frazzled nerves in Washington.To win Brazil’s support in the campaign against Iran, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton visited Brasilia in early March. However, Brazilian Foreign Minister Celso Amorim rebuffed her, saying that Brazil would not bow to pressure from Washington to support sanctions against Iran.And Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said, “I want for Iran the same thing as I wish for Brazil: To use the development of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. If Iran is in agreement with that, Iran will have Brazil’s support.”These developments and statements indicate that Iran is not isolated and is actually finding more new friends as far away as Latin America.Though the G15 members have different views and interests, they have one thing in common, i.e., they want to create a change in the global system, which currently favors the old great powers.Creating a change, especially in the global trade system, was the philosophy behind the establishment of the group.With the passage of time, some developing countries like India and Brazil have emerged as important players in terms of economic and political clout and found a greater voice on the international stage. India and Brazil are even seeking permanent seats on the UN Security Council.And the number of countries expressing dissatisfaction about the current global system is rising.For example, earlier this month at the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty review conference in New York, Iran, a country which strongly advocates a revision of the international order, put forward an 11-point proposal for safeguarding the rights of countries to access nuclear technology meant for peaceful purposes.Though the G15 mainly focuses on economic issues, the members surely know that all areas of the current global system must be changed in order to realize the goals of developing countries.The G15 countries account for a large proportion of the world population and each has great potential, which provides an opportunity for cooperation within the group and with other developing countries outside the group.For example, certain members, like Malaysia, India, Brazil, and Iran, are emerging technologically and can share their expertise to help fulfill the needs of other members to some extent.The G15 summit in Tehran will certainly strengthen South-South cooperation and help efforts to establish a Global South power bloc to counterbalance the hegemonistic ambitions of the old great powers.The Global South will make its voice heard at the G15 summit in Tehran.