Iran too strong for Iraq at 2026 AVC Women Asian Continental Championship

TEHRAN – Iran overpowered Iraq in straight sets (25-4, 25-7, 25-5) at the 2026 AVC Women Asian Continental Championship on Tuesday.

Fatemeh Khalili and Reyhaneh Karimi accumulated 14 and 13 points, respectively for Iran, while Kazhin Jalal Mahmood scored five points for Iraq.

Iranstarted the campaign with a 3-1 win over Chinese Taipei in Pool A but lost to China 3-0 in their second match.

Team Melli booked their place at the competition’s quarterfinals.

The 2026 AVC Women's Volleyball Continental Championship is the 23rd staging of the AVC Women's Volleyball Continental Championship, a biennial international volleyball tournament by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) with China Volleyball Association (CVA).

The tournament takes place at Tianjin Olympic Center Gymnasium in Tianjin, China from Aug. 21 to 30.

The top eight teams at the end of the preliminary round will advance to the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for Aug. 27-28, followed by the semifinals on Aug. 29. The bronze-medal match and final will take place on Aug. 30.