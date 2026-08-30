Iran finish fourth in 2026 AVC Women Asian Continental Championship

TEHRAN - Iran’s women’s national volleyball team finished fourth at the 2026 AVC Women Asian Continental Championship after suffering a straight-sets defeat to Japan (25–21, 25–16, 26–24) in the third-place playoff.

Japan won the match, securing the bronze medal and once again finishing third in Asia, a position they also achieved in 2023. The result also earned Japan a qualification spot for the 2027 FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship.

Ranked sixth in the world, Japan are one of the most decorated teams in international women’s volleyball. They have made 14 Olympic appearances, winning gold at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and the 1976 Montreal Olympics. Japan have also competed in 18 editions of the World Championship, winning the title in 1962, 1967 and 1974.

The championship final will see China face Thailand for the Asian title and the tournament’s sole Olympic qualification berth.

For Iran, fourth place marks a significant milestone in the development of women’s volleyball. The country’s women’s volleyball development project was launched in 2024, with the ambitious goal of breaking into the top four in Asia by 2026. As part of the project, the Iranian Volleyball Federation, under president Milad Taghavi, appointed South Korean coach Lee Do-hee and made targeted investments in the women’s national team.

The project has already produced notable progress in Iran’s international ranking. For the first time in its history, Iran’s women’s national volleyball team have climbed to 40th in the world, reflecting the growing investment and development of the women’s game in the country.