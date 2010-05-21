Initiative to help Muslim nations

KUALA LUMPUR (The Brunei Times) -- Participants of the Sixth World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF), adopted five proposals, ranging from holding summits to help spur growth in Muslim countries to setting up a green bank to help nations’ efforts to address climate change, at the close of the summit yesterday.

Tan Sri Ahmad Fuzi Hj Abdul Razak, the forum’s secretary-general, said the forum has promised to implement five proposals from the outcome of discussions by leaders and participants as he read out the WIEF Kuala Lumpur statement during the closing ceremony.He said the first proposal involves holding an “Economic Summit” to focus on practical ways which Muslim countries could enhance their economic growth and development.Tan Sri Ahmad Fuzi added that the WIEF would evaluate the second proposal, “Clean Energy Development Bank” before implementation.The third proposal, setting up a “Social Entrepreneurship Foundation”, will involve the forum evaluating models of private sector-led social entrepreneurship, focusing on the special funding needs of small-to-medium enterprises and other enterprises throughout the Muslim world.“The fourth proposal is to set up ‘Creativity and Innovation Incubation Centres’ which will help reform education, training and skills development system, which is essential to national innovation and growth,” he said, adding that the WIEF will liaise with academic leaders and institutions to craft a pilot plan.Tan Sri Ahmad Fuzi said the fifth proposal involves setting up “Youth Corps”, which the WIEF would initiate by doing a pilot test of the proposal to develop practical plans to harness the vibrancy of youth and prepare them for leadership roles in the future.