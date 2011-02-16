Iran and Greece discuss expansion of cultural ties

TEHRAN -- Iranian Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization (CHTHO) Director Hamidreza Baqaii met with Greek Minister of Culture and Tourism Pavlos Geroulanos in Athens, where they discussed the expansion of cultural relations.

An Iranian delegation, headed by Baqaii currently visiting Athens, held talks with Geroulanos on Tuesday, in which they spoke of the old and friendly relationship between their two countries.Baqaii pointed to the roles that Iran and Greece have played in the formation of world civilization and said, “Both countries enjoy a rich cultural heritage, and therefore, need to make more of an effort to familiarize both nations with their culture and civilization.”Iran stands at the top ten list of the countries with the most tourist attractions, Baqaii added.Geroulanos also noted that Iran is a country with an ancient civilization and added that his country warmly welcomes collaboration in cultural and tourism affairs.