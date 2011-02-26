Jewelry glittering at Persian Garden exhibit

TEHRAN -- Iranian couple, Toktam Fazel and Bahram Dashtinejad, have depicted a “Persian Garden” in their handmade jewelry collection.

A collection of jewelry currently on display is underway at Golestan Gallery including earrings, bracelets. Long chains as well as pendants are being showcased in the different windows.Made of silver, gold, and precious gems, the jewelry narrates the myth of Persian tales or reflects Iranian historical sites such as Ali Qapu Palace in Isfahan.“My great interest in miniature has guided me towards these images. Although each design is a sort of painting or even has a sculpture within it, we intend to focus on jewelry,” Dashtinejad said in a press release on Saturday.Regarding the recent computer software offering new and modern designs, he said, “While these new programs may provide us with some new ideas, I have not seriously followed their programs.“I don’t disagree with new technology but I think the delicacy of the work should remain the same as it is now for handmade products. The difference between handmade work and those produced with machines is the planes that they use are very thin, but ours is not. We might think of using machines at sometime in our future productions,” he added.“We believe the images and designs used in the Persian miniatures have more benefits through visual attraction. That is why we have used more of these images in our present exhibit,” Fazel said.She also pointed to the Persian motifs used in the collection and added, “We have gained a precious treasure preserved in our Persian images and miniatures over the years. Any design we make opens the door to a new design some of which can become the purpose for a new exhibit,” she said.The exhibit will run until March 3 at the gallery located at 42 Kamasaii St. in the Darus neighborhood.Photo: A necklace on display at the Persian Garden exhibition at the Golestan Gallery