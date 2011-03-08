Resistance artists coming to Tehran in autumn

TEHRAN -- Saba Art and Cultural Institute will play host to the second edition of the International Arts Festival of Resistance in the autumn.

In a press conference held here on Tuesday, secretary of the event Habibollah Sadeqi elaborated on the different programs arranged for the festival, the Persian service of the Iranian Students News Agency reported on Tuesday.The organizers decided to invite artists from the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe, and the United States in order to introduce the festival to the world.The program will be covering eight different categories including painting, poster, photography, cartoon, sculpture, animation, drawing and conceptual art, Sadeqi said, adding, “The central theme of the festival focuses on issues such as “Reviving the Culture of Resistance”, “Islamic Revolution”, “Sacred Defense”, “Islamic Solidarity” and several others.”He also added that the entries will be judged by three European jury members and five from the Islamic countries. The names of the jury members were not released in the report.“The interested applicants are asked to submit their works to the secretariat of the festival before July 21, 2011,” Sadeqi further mentioned.Several workshops are scheduled to be held before the festival. “Saba Art and Cultural Institute and Palestine Museum of Contemporary Art plan to hold two workshops before the beginning of the festival,” he added.Organizers are also planning to take the festival to other cities and hold workshops there, he said.Sadeqi also said that narrating the topic of resistance through modern methods and techniques are of major concern for the organizers.