Why Hudaydah, Is the Overwhelming Question

BEIRUT - For three consecutive years, the kingdom of despotism, which leads the Arabs collation, has imposed an unjustified blockade on Yemen.

The Saudis have earmarked this impoverished country for a brutal military attacks, since the onset of their offensive war in March 2015. Since then, Yemen has been witnessing the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, amid the silence of the so-called International Community and the Western capitals, which claims to be the beacons of democracy and human rights. The Saudis, obviously, are leading a racist Takfiri criminal theocracy; known for the spread of radicalism through founding and backing various terrorist groups, i.e. al-Qaida, the Taliban, Boko Haram and ISIS.

In fact, the West frequently hails the Saudis as the models of steadfastness against Terror while it is clear enough enough that the reason behind attacking the Yemenis are their hatred of religious freedom and their geopolitical interests. In the first place, the Yemenis, as far as the Saudis are concerned, are [Kafer] i.e. infidels, dissents and apostates. They are referred to as Iranians, traitors and Majoosis and therefore eligible to be murdered.

On the other hand, Yemen, and particularly its Hudaydah, the Red Sea city, which is home to 600,000 people and the entry-point for the vast aids is now under the mercy of a new assault. The city has been regarded as Yemen's fourth-largest city and a major economic dry cargo imports. Its strategic location has given it great significance, as it is located 140km west of the capital Sanaa. To the north is the Ras Isa oil terminal, which served the Marib oilfields and was the main export terminal and the nearby port of Saleef. To the east is the fertile Tihama plain, the most important agricultural region in Yemen. To the west, the Red Sea and major international shipping lanes that are used to trade goods between Europe, Asia and Africa through the Suez Canal.

On 13 June 2018, the hostile Saudi-led coalition have launched an offensive against Hudaydah in defiance of warnings of massive human casualties, by the UN and international rights organisations. The United Arab Emirates had set a deadline for the Houthi Ansarullah resistance to pull out of the city. They have been storming the southern part of Hudaydah’s airport, alleging that the Houthis are using it to smuggle arms. The UAE’s assault is said to be the largest military campaign, and thus its catastrophic repercussions could lead to the murder of nearly 250,000 civilians, due to the intense airstrikes.

The current assault on Yemen is not purely an Emirati military campaign, it is a global war, which seems no different from the one that has been waged against Syria. Several Arabs and Western countries including France and the U.S. back the coalition, in addition to the Egyptian Navy, mercenaries from Sudan and several other African countries. Advanced warships and Apache aircrafts are intensely bombarding civilian structures. Dozens of satellite TV channels are covering the battle and various sophisticated intelligence agencies are there too. However, all the theoretical military calculations and fabrications have failed in Hudaydah, the historical city that has defeated the Ottomans and the Egyptians in 1962.

The capitalist hegemony-imperialism aims at enslaving and subjugating the Yemenis. It is the well-known American unfettered capitalism; hidden under the flag of counter-terrorism, national security, democracy building and many other slogans that sovereign nations have fallen prey to, over the five past decades. However, the case in Yemen is thoroughly different; for Yemen and the Yemenis are a legendary case. Historically speaking, this great nation have registered a bright heroic history of determination, perseverance, resistance and triumphant.

Yemen, and this is not an emotional prediction, will put an end to the Wahhabist conspiracy, which was founded through bloodshed and oppression, by the British, in the 18th century, to control the Arabs Peninsula and the Persian Gulf, particularly the coastal line and the holy lands of Mecca and Hejaz. Yemenis are determined to confront the foreign invaders since never once was the Yemeni nation tamed. They are the same example of the Lebanese resistance of Hezbollah as they have been globally attacked and plot against, through all the possible means, yet they are frequently celebrating victories after victories and putting the imperialist dirty plots and faces into the dirt.

The Yemenis, the Lebanese, the Iraqis and the Iranians have a firm solid doctrine of martyrdom.Nor do they fear the enemies, neither do they rely on advanced arms. Their slogan is “NEVER TO HUMILATION.” Fortunately enough, the imperialist powers do not bother themselves to review history, they ignore who are the students of Karbala School of victory. 14 hundred centuries ago, their spiritual Leader; Imam Hussein who had an army of only 70 devotees and his sister, Sayedah Zainab, have all refused to be subjugated by the despotism of that time, and achieved a phenomenal historical victory that echoes until today. They were under the same blockade of Hudaydah, they were not allowed to access water, their infants were slaughtered, their followers were conspired against, yet they were not defeated. Beyond doubt, righteous and oppressed people can never be defeated as the Syria and Gaza's example are very fresh and vivid on this matter.

The Yemeni brutal, genocidal and bloody war has reflected how resistance and bravery are the only means to maintain your right of free will. The West and its hypocrite mainstream media must perceive that the Yemeni Huthis Resistance are Yemenis, purely Yemenis and they are courageously fighting the imperialists. Their misapprehensions and labels, such as Iran-backed Shiite rebels will not affect the mobility and persistence of the pluralist and multi-coloured resistance of the Yemenis patriots, whose allegiance is primarily to their homeland. Consequently, the hostile coalition’s cluster munitions and restrictions on import will obviously worsen the dire humanitarian situation, but never put the determination of the resistance down.