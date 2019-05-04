Digging operation of South Azadegan oilfield’s 10 new wells begins

TEHRAN- Digging operation of ten new wells of South Azadegan oilfield was started sooner than the schedule, the deputy managing director of National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) announced.

Hamidreza Khoshayand made the announcement on Friday on the sidelines of the 24th Iran International Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show 2019) which was held at Tehran, IRNA reported.

South Azadegan is one of five major oilfields Iran shares with Iraq at the western part of Iran’s southwestern region of Karoun, known as West Karoun fields.

West Karoun holds great importance for the country’s oil industry since according to the latest studies, its in-situ deposit is estimated to be 67 billion barrels containing both light and heavy crude oils, and therefore it could have a big impact on Iran’s oil output increases in the future.

With the fields fully operational, their output could add 1.2 million bpd to the country’s oil production capacity.

Having an estimated 67 billion barrels of in-situ oil, West Karoun fields definitely deserve the spotlight which has been put on them recently.

MA/MA