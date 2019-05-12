Rouhani, Raisi, and Larijani donate $83,000 to Diya Foundation

TEHRAN – Asadollah Jolaee, the managing director of the Diya (Blood Money) Foundation, has said heads of the three branches of government have donated 3.5 billion rials (nearly $83,000) to the foundation to reduce sentences of prisoners.

Jolaee said President Rouhani donated 2.7 billion rials, Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi 500 million rials and Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani 300 million rials for the cause, IRNA reported on Sunday.

He also said the foundation has held several fund raising events in Qazvin, Ardebil and Sistan-Baluchestan provinces to reduce the number of inmates who are in prison for debt and financial issues.

MH/PA

