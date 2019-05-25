Monthly aluminum ingot output at over 20,000 tons

TEHRAN- Iran produced 20,400 tons of aluminum ingots during the first month of current Iranian calendar year (March 21-April 21), IRNA reported on Saturday.

As reported, Iranian Aluminum Company (IRALCO) accounted for 75 percent of the total monthly output.

Iran produced 276,575 tons of aluminum ingots in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019), IRNA has previously reported citing the data released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

IRALCO accounted for producing 53 percent of the total production in the past year.

As the world’s 18th producer of aluminum, Iran plans to reach the annual production of 1.5 million tons of aluminum ingot by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025-March 2026).

MA/MA