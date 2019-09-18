Over 103,000 tons of aluminum ingots produced in 5 months

TEHRAN- Iran’s major aluminum producers produced 103,593 tons of aluminum ingots during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22), IRIB reported citing the data released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

The IMIDRO data show that aluminum ingot output during the first five months of this year has fallen 32 percent compared to that of the same period of time in the past year.

As reported, 75,763 tons of the product was produced by Iranian Aluminum Company (IRALCO) during the five-month period, which indicate one percent growth from the figure of the same time span in the previous year.

Iran produced 276,575 tons of aluminum ingots in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019).

IRALCO accounted for producing 53 percent of the total production in the past year.

As the world’s 18th producer of aluminum, Iran plans to reach the annual production of 1.5 million tons of aluminum ingot by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025-March 2026).

MA/MA