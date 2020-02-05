9-month aluminum ingot production exceeds 185,000 tons

TEHRAN- Iran’s major aluminum producers produced 185,570 tons of aluminum ingots during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21), IRNA reported citing the data released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

The IMIDRO data show that 121,934 tons of the product were produced by Iranian Aluminum Company (IRALCO) during the mentioned period.

Iran produced 276,575 tons of aluminum ingots in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019).

IRALCO accounted for producing 53 percent of the total production in the past year.

As the world’s 18th producer of aluminum, Iran plans to reach the annual production of 1.5 million tons of aluminum ingot by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025-March 2026).

The country is targeting the production of 823,000 tons of aluminum ingots for the next Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020-March 20, 2021), which requires an investment of $1.8 billion.

EF/