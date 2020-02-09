Monthly aluminum ingot production climbs 38% yr/yr

TEHRAN- Production of aluminum ingots in Iran rose 38 percent during the tenth Iranian calendar month of Dey (ended on January 20) compared to the same month of the previous year, IRNA reported.

As reported, Iranian aluminum ingot producers produced 24,893 tons of the product during the tenth month of this year.

Although production by these producers has fallen 17 percent to 221,223 tons during the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019-January 20, 2020) from the same period of time in the past year.

Iran produced 276,575 tons of aluminum ingots in the past Iranian calendar year.

IRALCO accounted for producing 53 percent of the total production in the past year.

As the world’s 18th producer of aluminum, Iran plans to reach the annual production of 1.5 million tons of aluminum ingot by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025-March 2026).

The country is targeting the production of 823,000 tons of aluminum ingots for the next Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020-March 20, 2021), which requires an investment of $1.8 billion.

