Adaptation of “A Streetcar Named Desire” to go on stage at Tehran theater

TEHRAN – Iranian director Alireza Mehran will stage an adaptation of American playwright Tennessee Williams’ famous play “A Streetcar Named Desire” at Tehran’s Neauphle-le-Chateau Hall tomorrow.

Mehran has renamed the play “Desire and 7 Minutes” to perform it in Iran.

“A Streetcar Named Desire” tells the story of Blanche DuBois, a schoolteacher from Laurel, Mississippi, who arrives at the New Orleans apartment of her younger sister, Stella Kowalski.

Blanche has been fired from her job and lost their family home and she has decided to live with her pregnant sister and her abusive husband, Stanley, for an indefinite period of time.

Published in 1947, the play won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and has garnered numerous Tony and Olivier awards since its first production.

The play was adapted for screen by American director Elia Kazan in 1951 and has won four Academy Awards.

Mahlaqa Baqeri, Leila Bolukat, Farzad Hassani and Amir Karbalai are the main members of the cast for the play, which will remain on stage for one month.

Photo: A poster for the play “Desire and 7 Minutes” by Iranian director Alireza Mehran.

ABU/MMS/YAW

