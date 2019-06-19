Florida polls leave Trump in massive shock

TEHRAN - It seems that these days even mentioning the names of organizations and agencies like Quinnipiac University, New York Times, Washington Post and recently even Fox news will traumatize Donald Trump, the American president.

Several polls published one after another are revealing that Trump’s popularity in many states is decreasing. The news has been severely unsettling to the tenants of White House.

The polls were mainly conducted between March 15 and March 28, but the results were published recently.

The poll taken by Quinnipiac University revealed that Joe Biden, the former U.S. Vice President has now a 50-41 percent lead over Trump in Florida State.

Some experts believe that the White House itself has encouraged the publication of such news in Fox news to justify the future removal of John Bolton or Mike Pompeo, but the news about the decline of Trump’s popularity in Florida has caused great worries among his republican fans.

This news is especially groundbreaking because in former U.S. presidential elections in 2016, Trump gained a great edge over his contestant Hillary Clinton by achieving the electoral votes in three states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, but the recent polls indicate that he is likely to fail in all these three states in the upcoming elections. Moreover, now it seems that he will also fail in Florida which is a highly important state and has a strong republican base.

Trump’s trailing Biden in Florida is specially bad news to republicans because over the last six decades, all presidential nominees who won the race had gained the electoral votes of Florida.

The previous surveys had already warned of Trump’s diminishing popularity in Florida. A month ago, Hill news had reported that only 53% of voters in Florida are in favor of Trump’s reelection and 40% are not willing to vote for him.

Also, according to the surveys, among the republicans in Florida, only 72% are deciding to vote for Trump again.

It seems that Trump’s image among American people has been majorly tarnished and his only way to get out of this predicament might be with making great changes in his foreign policy cabinet, something that would surely have dire consequences for his key foreign policy advisors, John Bolton and Mike Pompeo.