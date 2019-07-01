The deception game of Elysee Palace

News released secretly from the recent G20 summit in Japan shows that US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron have made deals on Iran. Of course, this is not so much new! American and French officials have long been interacting with each other. In particular, the U.S. and French foreign ministers have had a lot of contacts in this regard.

In their joint efforts with the US, the French are now demanding restrictions to Iran's missile capabilities. In their latest attempt to demonize Iran, the French have accused the Islamic Republic of violating United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 and have criticized its use of ballistic missiles.

They believe that by imposing pressure or even implementing new missile sanctions on Iran, it is possible to force Iran to negotiate, and then a direct link can be created between Iran's missile power and its nuclear capabilities. The difference between the French and US approach is the tactics employed by the two parties.

The fact is that the only reason for the crisis has been the departure of the United States from an international agreement. On the other hand, Donald Trump's government has imposed sanctions against Iran, which has shown little commitment to international treaties. In such a situation, the White House must return to the nuclear deal in the direction of the exit from the swamp, and the United States must also lift its sanctions against Iran and offset the damage that has occurred in the last year. The Trump government should also apologize to the international community on leaving the JCPOA.

No doubt, the French president in this equation is considered an accused and guilty. The Iranian nation has repeatedly analyzed the irrational and anti-Iranian game of the French government on the ground of the American government. At this point, it seems that Iran has made a wise decision. Over the last year, the European troika has not only done anything to revive the nuclear deal or bring any kind of benefit to the Iranian nation, but they have actually backed up U.S. by developing new plans to undermine Iran’s “missile work”, and diminish its “power in the region” as well as its “nuclear technology”.