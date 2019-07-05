AI boot camp to be held in Tehran

TEHRAN – An artificial intelligence (AI) boot camp will be held on June 4 and 5 in Tehran.

Supported by the Iranian Research Institute for Information Science and Technology, the event focuses on trading, AI as a service, smart city, fintech, healthcare, IOT, fraud detection, image recognition, NLP, and Farsi spam detection.

AI services marketing, mentoring entrepreneur teams in order to be active in the field of AI, development of AI platforms and learning new methods for AI are amongst other aims of the boot camp.

Information Technology boot camps, or IT boot camps, have taken off in popularity in recent years as a way for employees to advance their careers and prospective employees to earn new jobs by gaining key programming skills in a short but often very intensive timeframe.

A few of the best known and most reputable IT boot camps include App Academy, Hack Reactor, Hackbright Academy, General Assembly, Coding House, Dev Bootcamp, and Bloc.

