Rainfall declines by almost 40%

TEHRAN – From the beginning of the current water year (September 23, 2024) to July 12, precipitation across the country amounted to 136.3 mm, indicating a 39.7 percent decrease from the long-term average of 226.1 mm recorded in the same period, according to the Meteorological Organization.

From July 6 to 12, some 1.6 mm of rainfall was recorded in the country, showing a 104.4 percent increase compared to the long-term figure of 0.8 mm, ISNA reported.

Since the beginning of summer (June 22) to July 12, the average precipitation amounted to 2 mm. In comparison to the long-term figure of 2.5 mm, the country has received 20.3 percent less rain.

The table of rainfall data shows that precipitation in all provinces has been less than the long-term average. Hormozgan and Sistan-Baluchestan provinces have recorded the lowest amount of rainfall, receiving 73.3 percent and 71.5 percent less rain than normal in the current water year.

Tehran province is also among the provinces that have faced a significant decline in precipitation. While Tehran’s long-term average rainfall stands at 264.9 mm, it has received 136.9 mm of rain in the current water year, which indicates a 48.3 percent decrease.

Over 250mm rain in previous water year

The previous water year (September 22, 2023 – September 22, 2024) came to an end with 252.7 mm of precipitation, showing a 19 percent increase compared to the year before.

The low precipitation at the beginning of the previous water year was worrisome, but the volume of precipitation improved over time.

Due to successive years of drought, the increase in rainfall amounts did not compensate for the water deficit in the country, and some provinces are suffering from water shortage, IRNA reported.

A total of 10 provinces received less than normal rainfall.

According to the latest reports, the total amount of recorded rainfall in the previous water year (ended on September 23) amounted to 252.7 mm, which signifies a 19 percent increase compared to the 212.9 mm rain received in the water year before (September 2022 –September 2023).

Compared to the long-term figure, 248.7 mm, it shows a two percent increase.

