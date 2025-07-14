Negin Rasoulipour wants to rewrite history

TEHRAN - For Negin Rasoulipour Khameneh, the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2025 is more than just another tournament. It is a chance to rewrite history.

Now in her third appearance for Iran at the Women's Asia Cup, having played in 2021 and 2023, Rasoulipour carries the weight of experience and the burning desire to finally lead her team to Division A after the heartbreak of barely missing promotion in 2023.

On Day 1, Rasoulipour showcased her leadership and scoring prowess with 20 points and 8 rebounds in Iran’s commanding 82-32 victory over the Cook Islands. Beyond the numbers, however, lies a deeper motivation.

“Of course, it was a heartbreaking loss in that last game against Indonesia (in 2023), but now we have another shot,” she said. “We feel good. We come here with power, and we want to go to the Asia Cup, Division A. I have been playing in Division B since 2021, I want to face the teams in Division A.”

Rasoulipour, who led Iran in scoring in 2023 with averages of 13.0 points, 4.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game, understands that success hinges on unity.

“We must play with good teamwork. We must be good teammates to each other. We must go strong in every play, and I think we can do it,” she said.

The team’s youth and fresh energy, including new addition Roxanna Barahman from America, bolster their hopes, fiba.basketball wrote.

“Our team now, I think, is younger than the previous one. We have a new teammate, Roxy who just joined us from America,” Rasoulipour shared. “She is good, and all of us, we are good. We are ready. I want our fans to pray for us so we can succeed.”

For her, Coach Eleni Kapogianni's strategy to utilize the entire roster has also been key.

“Our coach tries to use all the players on the team, and we did a great job. We have a big goal here, and we just want to do our best,” Rasoulipour emphasized.

For Iran, promotion to Division A is more than a sporting milestone—it represents a breakthrough for the country’s basketball future.

“Our games here are very important for us. We have to win each game and move up to Division A,” she said. “For us, getting promoted is very important. It would be great for our country and for our new generation in Iran basketball.”

As the tournament unfolds, Rasoulipour’s leadership and determination will be crucial in transforming Iran’s ambitions into reality. She embodies the spirit of resilience and hope that fuels Iran’s quest to claim their place among the elite Women's Asian basketball.