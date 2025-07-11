Iran’s women’s basketball need one step further

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s basketball team will kick off the FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2025 Division B on Sunday with a match against the Cook Islands. The team have gained valuable lessons from two years ago, when they failed to qualify for Division A.

The 2025 Division B is more than just a competition - it’s a proving ground. From July 13-20, eight national teams will converge in Shenzhen, China, each with a unique story but a shared goal: earn that single golden ticket to Division A.

The stakes couldn't be higher. Only one team will move up to the elite level in the next cycle. For some, it's about reclaiming lost status. For others, it's about announcing themselves on the continental stage for the very first time.

Iran came within inches of history in 2023, falling in the Division B Final by just one point to Indonesia. It was a heartbreaking end, but also a campaign that earned them respect.

If they can bring back the core from 2023 in this year's lineup, Iran will be one of the most motivated squads in Shenzhen. They've already proven they can beat top-tier Division B teams - now they just need to go one step further.