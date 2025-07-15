Iran beat Mongolia in FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2025 Division B

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s basketball team defeated Mongolia 89-55 in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2025 Division B on Tuesday.

Negin Rasoulipour scored 20 points for Iran and Tsatsral Bayarmaa and Khulan Onolbaatar collected 10 points for Mongolia.

Iran, who had defeated Cook Islands 82-32 in their opening match on Sunday, are scheduled to face Thailand on Wednesday.

Team Melli are one of the most motivated squads in Shenzhen. They've already proven they can beat top-tier Division B teams - now they just need to go one step further.

The team that win the tournament will earn a promotion to Division A.