Mission Division A: Iran women’s basketball team begin final push

TEHRAN - Iran’s women’s basketball team are gearing up for the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Division B competition, scheduled from July 13 to 20 in China.

The tournament features eight teams, with only the champions earning promotion to the highly competitive Division A. Iran have been drawn into Pool B alongside Mongolia, Cook Islands, and Thailand.

After a challenging preparation phase interrupted by regional conflict, the team have focused on regaining momentum through a dedicated training camp in China. Early departures to the camp allowed the full roster, including key addition Roxana Barahman, who joined from the United States, and Greek head coach Eleni Kapogianni, to train cohesively for the first time in weeks. The camp has been crucial in restoring the team’s physical and mental readiness ahead of the tournament.

The preparation process included three friendly matches to sharpen tactics and build match fitness. The coaching staff has conducted detailed video analyses of opponents, particularly those coming from the William Jones Cup, to tailor strategies accordingly. While knowledge of the Cook Islands team is limited, they are known to feature players with New Zealand and Australian backgrounds, which suggests a physical style of play that Iran will need to counter.

The Division B tournament is fiercely competitive, with some teams having recent experience in Division A. This raises the stakes for Iran, whose players and staff are determined to perform at their best and secure promotion to the top tier. The Division A level approaches the standard of global competitions, making advancement a significant milestone for Iranian women’s basketball.

Power forward Delaram Vakili emphasized the team’s focus: “Our main goal is to advance to Division A, and that’s all we are thinking about.” She highlighted the disruption caused by a 15-day training break due to regional instability but expressed confidence in the team’s gradual return to peak form during the camp in China.

Iran earned their spot in Division B by winning the West Asia championship earlier this year, defeating Jordan and Syria. This victory secured the region’s sole qualification place for the upcoming tournament. Iran’s first match is against the Cook Islands, followed by games against Mongolia and Thailand, which will be crucial in determining their advancement.

With strong determination, a full squad, and appropriate preparation, Iran’s women’s basketball team aim to make a historic breakthrough at the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Division B and step closer to the global stage.