Iran one win away from FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2025 Division A promotion

TEHRAN - The FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2025 Division B continued its thrilling final phase at the Shenzhen Sports Centre on Saturday, with Iran asserting their dominance over Thailand to move a step closer to promotion.

In a highly anticipated Semi-Finals rematch, Iran once again triumphed over Thailand with a 78-52 victory, securing their spot in the Division B Final. Building on their previous group stage win against Thailand, Iran displayed strong defensive resolve and timely scoring. While Thailand put up a resilient fight, propelled by their sharp-shooting, Iran's cohesive team play, led by players like Negin Rasoulipour and Roxanna Barahman, proved too much to overcome.

Iran are now just one win away from promotion, fiba.basketball reported.

Barahman had 20 points to lead Iran, while Rasoulipour added 13 points. Thailand were paced by Rattiyakorn Udomsuk's 24 points.