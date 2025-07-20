Iran fail to advance to FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2025 Division A

TEHRAN – Chinese Taipei defeated Iran 74-55 in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2025 Division B final at the Shenzhen Sports Centre on Sunday and secured their place in Division A.

Chen Wei-An led the victors with a stellar 18 points and 7 rebounds, supported by Huang Ling-Chuan's steady 17 points on the back of 5 three-pointers. Iran fought as hard as they could, anchored by Mahla Abedi's 23-point, 15-rebound double-double performance, but they fell short in the Division B Final for the second edition in a row.

This triumph marks Chinese Taipei’s return to Division A for the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2027 and caps their memorable campaign for redemption.

In a tense rematch, Thailand survived Mongolia, 78-73, to avenge an earlier loss and prevail in a fiercely competitive third-place game.