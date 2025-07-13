Iran defeat Cook Islands in FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2025 Division B

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s basketball team defeated Cook Islands 82-32 in their opening match of the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2025 Division B on Sunday.

Roxanna Barahman and Negin Rasoulipour collected 20 points for Iran, while Terai Sadler earned 13 points for Cook Islands.

Iran are scheduled to face Mongolia and Thailand on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Team Melli are one of the most motivated squads in Shenzhen. They've already proven they can beat top-tier Division B teams - now they just need to go one step further.

The team that win the tournament will earn a promotion to Division A.