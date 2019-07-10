‘Domestic production opportunities exhibit to support domestic producers’

TEHRAN- The vice chairman of Iranian Parliament (Majlis)’s Fraction of Production and Employment said holding exhibition of domestic production opportunities and manufacturing boom is a valuable positive measure supported by Majlis.

Speaking to Shata, Ali Golmoradi said production boom is a necessity in the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 21) which has been named as the Year of Pickup in Production by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

While holding such exhibitions showcases domestic capabilities and capacities, they support domestic production and producers as well, he underlined.

The first exhibition of domestic production opportunities and manufacturing boom is due to be held in late current Iranian calendar month of Tir (July 18-21), IRNA reported on Saturday, quoting the board chairman of Iran’s Industrial Development and Renovation Organization (IDRO) as saying.

According to Mohammad-Baqer Ali, the exhibition is aimed at joining the country’s top manufacturers and producers in the industry sector with the academic and knowledge-based institutions in order to help them reach their great potentials.

“The exhibition is the largest and most suitable national platform for bilateral and multilateral negotiations between the knowledge suppliers and the demand parties in the country’s industry for improving production,” he said.

Ali further explained that in this exhibition industry parties active in various fields like automotive and spare parts, household appliances, mineral industries, oil, gas and petrochemical industries, telecommunications and marine industries will present their technological or financial needs and requirements and knowledge supply partners such as universities, research centers, knowledge-based companies, investors, entrepreneurs as well as fundraising and supportive organizations will provide them with their technological, technical or even financial needs and wants.

Inviting the country’s major industrial units for attending this exhibition, IDRO’s chairman of the board said "Companies and industrial complexes can present their needs for various types of parts and machines at the exhibition, and knowledge-based and technology companies can learn more about the industrial needs of the country.”

Since the U.S. reimposed sanctions on Iran to pressure the country’s economy, Iran has been taking all necessary measures to mitigate the impact of the sanctions and counter the U.S. actions.

Improving and boosting domestic production has been one of the major strategies that Iran has been following in the past two years in order to increase its independence.

MA/MA