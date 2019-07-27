Manufacturing of refrigerators, freezers rises 16% in a quarter on year

TEHRAN- Manufacturing of refrigerators and freezers in Iran during the first quarter of current Iranian calendar year (March 21- June 21) has risen 16 percent from that of the same period of time in the previous year, IRNA reported on Saturday citing the data released by the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade.

As reported, 250,000 refrigerators and freezers have been manufactured during the three-month period of this year, rising from 215,300 in the same time span of the past year.

Since the U.S. reimposed sanctions on Iran to pressure the country’s economy, Iran has been taking all necessary measures to mitigate the impact of the sanctions and counter the U.S. actions.

Improving and boosting domestic production has been one of the major strategies that Iran has been following in the past two years in order to increase its independence.

And to realize this objective, providing the required working capital for the production units and offering them facilities is one of the major measures being pursued by the government to support these units in this year which is named the year of "Pickup in Production" by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

On the occasion of the National Day of Industry (July 1), Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani mentioned helping production increase a priority of his ministry and named some of the plans they have defined in the ministry for production flourishing.

Referring to this year’s title which is pickup in production, the minister said, “Our focus in this year is to preserve the current production level, while benefitting from the most available capacities; and in this regard, a special program including 35 projects have been prepared.”

“We will spare no effort for strengthening domestic production and manufacturing of those parts that are currently imported to the country, through relying on capable domestic manpower in order to tackle the current [sanction] condition”, he added.

Removing the barriers in the way of production, reviving and renovating industrial units through cooperation of private sector, elites and university professors is attached priority by the government and specially by industry ministry, Rahmani stressed.

