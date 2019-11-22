Iran to hold permanent expo to promote domestic production

TEHRAN – Iranian industry, mining and trade minister said a permanent exhibition is going to be established to promote domestic production and indigenizing of the country’s industrial needs, IRIB reported.

According to Reza Rahmani, the decision for holding the exhibition was made following the remarks made by the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on improving the country’s domestic production.

The first meeting of the exhibition’s executive committee has also been held, attended by deputy ministers, representatives of Iran International Exhibition Company and representatives Iran’s Industrial Development and Renovation Organization (IDRO).

Rahmani noted that IDRO will be in charge of the exhibition and all related institutions, industries and organizations are also tasked to cooperate in this regard.

According to Deputy Industry Minister Mohammad-Baqer Aali, IDRO was elected to organize the exhibition since it had the experience of holding the first exhibition of the country’s domestic production opportunities back in July.

The IDRO head further mentioned some of the decisions made in the first meeting of the exhibition’s executive committee, saying “Specializing the exhibition based on industry, holding provincial and virtual exhibitions, allocating a permanent space for the exhibition and accelerating the process of holding the exhibition where among the decisions made in the meeting.”

The mentioned exhibition is going to be a permanent form of the previously held “Domestic Production Opportunities”, Aali said.

The country’s first exhibition of domestic production opportunities and manufacturing boom was one of the major steps the ministry took in this regard during the current year.

The exhibit aimed at joining the country’s top manufacturers and producers in the industry sector with the academic and knowledge-based institutions in order to help them reach their great potentials.

Since the U.S. re-imposed sanctions on Iran to pressure the country’s economy, Iran has been taking all necessary measures to mitigate the impact of the sanctions and counter the U.S. actions.

Improving and boosting domestic production has been one of the major strategies that Iran has been following in the past two years in order to increase its independence.

EF/MA