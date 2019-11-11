Industry ministry following 34 programs to promote production

TEHRAN - Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade is implementing 34 executive programs for promoting domestic production across the country in the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 21), ILNA reported on Monday, quoting the industry minister.

According to Reza Rahmani, coming under seven major axes, the ministry’s programs mainly focus on developing and supporting domestic production as well as expanding exports to the neighboring countries.

“Increasing exports to neighboring countries has become a major part of the ministry's goals this year and we must look for new export markets and establish our products in these markets,” the official said.

Referring to his ministry’s plan for supporting the country’s small mines, Rahmani said: "This year for the first time, a plan for supporting the development of small scale mines was implemented and a general roadmap for the development of the country’s mining sector was also prepared.”

“Over the past few years more than 23 million tons of iron ore was exported from the country, however, with the measures taken, the figure fell to less than 8 million tons last year and the iron ore was used for producing other minerals and products with more added value,” he said.

According to the minister, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), supporting the country’s exporters and creating specialized working groups in order to promote exports to the neighboring countries, reviving the country’s idle production units and small and medium sized mines, supporting domestic auto part manufacturers, holding exhibitions for encouraging domestic production, signing cooperation agreements with knowledge-based companies and universities are among the major steps taken by the industry ministry in order to promote domestic production and boost exports.

