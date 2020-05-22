Iranian television set production line launched

TEHRAN- During a ceremony participated by the country’s acting industry minister, Hossein Modares Khiabani, Iran launched a production line of domestically-made television sets on Thursday, IRIB reported.

On the sidelines of the launching ceremony, Modares Khiabani told the media that implementing such plans, while creating jobs and value-added and reducing foreign currency expending, is a big step toward self-reliance.

Sanctions and bans on the import of home appliances have encouraged domestic manufacturers for manufacturing more and better products.

This trend of boosting production will be also resulted in developing the markets of Iranian products and increasing exports.

MA/MA