Domestic manufacturing of home appliances thriving

As the current Iranian calendar year of 1398 is named the year of "Pickup in Production" by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and given that realization of this motto toward Iran’s self-reliance is in fact the only way to tackle the U.S. cruel sanctions, all governmental bodies have defined programs to boost and flourish domestic production and are seriously pursuing them.

In this due, the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade has defined seven major plans to materialize this significant objective.

The plans include development of domestic production, boosting non-oil exports, development of mines and mining industries, promotion of technology and knowledge-based companies, market management and organizing trade logistics, improving business environment, providing financial resources and expansion of investment making.

Among the mentioned plans, the most important one which is development of domestic production has specified programs for boosting production of products in different sectors.

For home appliances, the set program is manufacturing of 1,000 refrigerators, 800,000 washing machines, and 300,000 gas fireplace stoves in the current Iranian year (ends on March 19, 2020).

As the import of many products of this group has been banned, it could be an opportunity for domestic manufacturers to promote their products, something which will lead not only to self-reliance but also to high quality of products which will create export markets.

The defined programs for this sector have already brought some fruitful results, as the latest data released by the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade show that manufacturing of refrigerators and freezers has risen 13.6 percent during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22) from the same period of time in the past year.

Provided data indicate that 453,600 refrigerators and freezers have been manufactured during the mentioned five-month period, rising from 515,300 in the same time span of the previous year.

The rise is also seen in other appliances as the number of manufactured air coolers stood at 516,600 in the first five months of this year, increasing 5.5 percent year on year.

Now the experts believe that sanctions and bans on import of home appliances have encouraged domestic manufacturers for manufacturing more and better products.

They also predict that promotion of domestic production will continue by the yearend and we will witness a good market supply while lower prices in this year.

In addition, they are of the opinion that this trend of pickup in production will be also resulted in developing the markets of Iranian products.