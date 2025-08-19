Iran, Jordan judo federations sign MoU

TEHRAN - Iran and Jordan Judo Federations signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for mutual cooperation.

The ceremony took place in the Jordan’s capital, Amman, with the presence of the presidents of the two federations.

Iran judo chief Arash Miresmaeili was welcomed by head of Jordan judo federation Sultan Al-Awamleh in the meeting.

The two west Asian countries agreed on organizing joint training camps, dispatching coaches and referees for experience exchange, hosting friendly competitions, conducting workshops and joint training courses, as well as developing grassroots judo.