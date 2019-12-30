Iran to unveil 2 national brands of home appliances soon

TEHRAN- Iran will unveil two national brands of home appliances in the near future, the director general of Metal Industries and Home Appliances Department of Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade announced.

Abbas Hashemi said that the new brands will meet some noticeable requirement of the domestic market, IRNA reported.

Due to the U.S. sanctions on Iran, two South Korean brands of home appliances left the Iranian market some time ago because they could not import their required parts.

And now their Iranian partners are resuming production relying on domestic capabilities.

“The Iranian sides managed to replace the Korean parts with the domestically-made ones to create new brands”, the official highlighted.

As the current Iranian calendar year of 1398 is named the year of "Pickup in Production" by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and given that realization of this motto toward Iran’s self-reliance is in fact the only way to tackle the U.S. cruel sanctions, all governmental bodies have defined programs to boost and flourish domestic production and are seriously pursuing them.

In this due, the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade has defined seven major plans to materialize this significant objective, among them the most important one which is development of domestic production has specified programs for boosting production of products in different sectors.

For home appliances, the set program is manufacturing of 1,000 refrigerators, 800,000 washing machines, and 300,000 gas fireplace stoves in the current Iranian year (ends on March 19, 2020).

As the import of many products of this group has been banned, it could be an opportunity for domestic manufacturers to promote their products, something which will lead not only to self-reliance but also to high quality of products which will create export markets.

The defined programs for this sector have already brought some fruitful results, as the latest data released by the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade show that domestic manufacturing of home appliances in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-Spetember 22) has experienced a significant rise compared to the same period last year.

Based on the data released by the Industry Ministry, in the mentioned period, production of refrigerators and washing machines has witnessed the most increase, with the production increasing by 13.6 percent and 13.4 percent respectively.

As reported, over 595,500 refrigerators and 291,400 washing machines were produced in the said six-months.

The production of air cooler machines also experienced a 2.1 percent rise to reach 564,200 devices.

Now the experts believe that sanctions and bans on import of home appliances have encouraged domestic manufacturers for manufacturing more and better products.

They also predict that promotion of domestic production will continue by the yearend and we will witness a good market supply while lower prices in this year.

In addition, they are of the opinion that this trend of pickup in production will be also resulted in developing the markets of Iranian products.

