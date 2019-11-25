Manufacturing of home appliances rises in H1 yr/yr

TEHRAN – Domestic manufacturing of home appliances in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-Spetember 22) has experienced a significant rise compared to the same period last year, Mehr NEws Agency reported.

Based on the latest data released by the Industry Ministry, in the mentioned period, production of refrigerators and washing machines has witnessed the most increase, with the production increasing by 13.6 percent and 13.4 percent respectively.

As reported, over 595,500 refrigerators and 291,400 washing machines were produced in the said six-months.

The production of air cooler machines also experienced a 2.1 percent rise to reach 564,200 devices.

As the current Iranian calendar year of 1398 is named the year of "Pickup in Production" by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and given that realization of this motto toward Iran’s self-reliance is in fact the only way to tackle the U.S. sanctions, all governmental bodies have defined programs to boost and flourish domestic production and are seriously pursuing them.

In this due, the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade has defined seven major plans to materialize this significant objective.

Among the mentioned plans, the most important one which is development of domestic production has specified programs for boosting production of products in different sectors.

For home appliances, the set program is to boost the manufacturing of refrigerators, washing machines, and gas fireplace stoves and air coolers in the current Iranian year (ends on March 19, 2020).

As the import of many products of this group has been banned, it could be an opportunity for domestic manufacturers to promote their products, something which will lead not only to self-reliance but also to high quality of products which will create export markets.

Market analysts and experts believe that sanctions and bans on import of home appliances have encouraged domestic manufacturers for manufacturing more and better products.

They also predict that promotion of domestic production will continue by the yearend and we will witness a good market supply while lower prices in this year.

In addition, they are of the opinion that this trend of pickup in production will be also resulted in developing the markets of Iranian products.

