Tehran hosting exhibit of domestic production opportunities

TEHRAN- Iran’s first exhibition of domestic production opportunities and manufacturing boom kicked off at Tehran permanent international fairground on Thursday and will wrap up on Sunday, Shata reported.

The exhibition is hosting 210 companies active in various fields like automotive and spare parts, household appliances, mineral industries, oil, gas and petrochemical industries, telecommunications and marine industries.

The exhibit is aimed at joining the country’s top manufacturers and producers in the industry sector with the academic and knowledge-based institutions in order to help them reach their great potentials.

Since the U.S. reimposed sanctions on Iran to pressure the country’s economy, Iran has been taking all necessary measures to mitigate the impact of the sanctions and counter the U.S. actions.

Improving and boosting domestic production has been one of the major strategies that Iran has been following in the past two years in order to increase its independence.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition, Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani said holding this exhibition is start of a big movement in domestic production.

If domestic industry and production boom, the fruitful results will spread to the other sectors, the minister stressed.

MA/MA