‘Vehicle inspection curbs air pollution up to 25%’

TEHRAN – Vehicle inspection can contribute to air pollution mitigation by 15 to 25 percent, Tehran City Council member, Arash Milani, said.

Vehicle inspection is a procedure mandated by national or subnational governments in many countries, in which a vehicle is inspected to ensure that it conforms to regulations governing safety, emissions, or both. Inspection can be required at various times, e.g., periodically or on the transfer of title to a vehicle.

When a vehicle passes inspection, often a sticker (inspection decal or inspection sticker) is placed on the vehicle's windshield or registration plate to simplify later controls.

Milani noted that all the residents should consider inspection as a must, and pointed out that extremely-old cars also should be discarded from operation, Fars reported on Tuesday.

It is planned to set up mobile inspection stations for the Taxi owners, which can be so efficient to inspect more clunker vehicle in transport fleet, he added.

Referring to the new traffic scheme, he said that the newly initiated traffic scheme is a step toward air pollution mitigation and it is hope that such measures increases to bring clean air to the capital.

Tehran Municipality has prepared a new traffic scheme for the capital in an attempt to address persistent air pollution and traffic congestion in the metropolis, which went into effect on June 22.

The scheme replaced odd-even traffic scheme in the city, a plan that, according to many experts, was unsuccessful in achieving its goals of reducing traffic or air pollution.

Another solution to air pollution in the capital is biking promotion, which is fulfilled when the bike lanes are increased and the city’s infrastructure become compatible with bicycles, he explained.

He went on to say that bikes should be given serious consideration to encourage people using it for transportation along with promotion of biking culture among the citizens.

FB/MG