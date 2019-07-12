Turkish company to build vast tourism complex in Kish

TEHRAN – A Turkish company is going to construct a large tourism complex in Iran’s southern island of Kish with making investment as much as $100 million.

Managing director of Kish Free Zone Organization (KFZO) and managers of “a Turkish company” active in the tourism industry signed a contract for the investment on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

Construction of the complex, measuring 10 hectares, will start soon. It will include 1000 bedrooms equipped with advanced residential facilities for guests, grand reception halls, meeting rooms, a number of restaurants, sports grounds, a waterpark, swimming pools and amusement parts, the report said.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, CEO of the free zone, Gholamhossein Mozaffari, said this huge tourist complex will attract many domestic and foreign visitors to the coral island.

Mozaffari, earlier in March, said that the Persian Gulf island is prepared to host major events both in regional and international scales, saying “With proper environment, coastlines, transport and recreational infrastructures, tourist attractions and suitable sports amenities, Kish Island enjoys high capacity for hosting regional and international events.”

The KFZO is in charge of handling the infrastructure affairs, development and economic growth, creating job opportunities, attracting local and foreign investors, regulating the good and labor market and ultimately utilizing the Island’s tourist potentials.

Over the past couple of decades, Kish has become a beach resort where visitors can swim, shop and sample a laid-back and relatively liberated local lifestyle. It is home to free-trade-zone status, with ever growing hotels, shopping centers, apartment blocks and retail complexes.

