Iran fall short against Russia at FIVB U21 World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran lost to Russia 3-2 (25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 21-25, 14-16) at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's U-21 World Championship on Friday.

The Iranian team, headed by Behrouz Ataei, defeated Tunisia in straight sets in Pool C and will meet Czech Republic on Saturday in a must-win game.

Porya Yali was Iran’s top scorer with 30 points and Maksim Sapozhkov led Russia with 34 points.

The top two sides in each pool will qualify for Pools E and F, which will in turn offer two places each in the semi-finals.

The final will be held on July 27.

The 20th edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship is taking place in Riffa, Bahrain.