Iran lose to Italy at FIVB U21 World Championship

TEHRAN - Iran lost to Italy 3-1 (25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 31-29) in Pool F of the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship on Tuesday.

The Iranian team headed by Behrouz Ataei, who earned two 3-1 wins over Argentina on Monday, will meet host Bahrain on Wednesday.

The top two sides in each pool will qualify for Pools E and F, which will in turn offer two places each in the semi-finals.

The final will be held on July 27.

The 20th edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship is taking place in Riffa, Bahrain.