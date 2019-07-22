Iran beat Argentina at FIVB U21 World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Argentina 3-1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-22, 32-30) in Pool F of the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship on Monday.

The Iranian team, headed by Behrouz Ataei, earned two 3-0 wins over Tunisia and Czech Republic but lost to Russia 3-2 in Pool C.

Iran will face Italy on Tuesday.

The top two sides in each pool will qualify for Pools E and F, which will in turn offer two places each in the semi-finals.

The final will be held on July 27.

The 20th edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship is taking place in Riffa, Bahrain.