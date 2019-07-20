Iran ease past Czech Republic at FIVB U21 World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran overpowered Czech Republic in straight sets (29-27, 25-18, 26-24) at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's U-21 World Championship on Saturday.

Porya Yali had 20 points for Iran.

The Iranian team, headed by Behrouz Ataei, had started the competition with a 3-0 win over Tunisia in Pool C and lost to Russia 3-2.

The top two sides in each pool will qualify for Pools E and F, which will in turn offer two places each in the semi-finals.

The final will be held on July 27.

The 20th edition of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship is taking place in Riffa, Bahrain.